Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Chimerix Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,553. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $71.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.