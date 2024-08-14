China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 14,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.10. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.