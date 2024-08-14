Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,014.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.74. 24,711,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,037,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

