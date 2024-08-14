Chromocell Therapeutics Co.’s (NYSE:CHRO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 14th

Chromocell Therapeutics’ (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 14th. Chromocell Therapeutics had issued 1,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Chromocell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CHRO opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. Chromocell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chromocell Therapeutics stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chromocell Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:CHRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.28% of Chromocell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

