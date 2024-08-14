Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79.
