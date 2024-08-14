Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Releases Earnings Results

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.64) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

Cingulate Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 50,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,657. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $187.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

