Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5,313.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 174,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 10,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. 29,914,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,715,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

