Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.0-56.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.58 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.47.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,137,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,664,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.