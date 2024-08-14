Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.860-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7 billion-$13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 28,034,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,703,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

