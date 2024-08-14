Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.65-13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.74 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 28,034,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,703,311. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO
Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems
In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cisco Systems
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.