Citigroup Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $52.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 1,121,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,080. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 498.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

