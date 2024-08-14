Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CMTG opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

In related news, CEO Richard Mack bought 116,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,304.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Mack bought 116,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,304.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Edward Walter bought 7,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $99,209.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after buying an additional 14,484,684 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

