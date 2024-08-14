Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSD. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

