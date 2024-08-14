Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stake Boosted by M&G Plc

M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,245,000 after buying an additional 317,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,820 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,367,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.