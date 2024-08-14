Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,439,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 7,197,228 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.