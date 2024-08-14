Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in July

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 5,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Cogna Educação has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.