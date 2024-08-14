Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in July

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 5,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Cogna Educação has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

