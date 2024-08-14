Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 159,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 469,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,749,000 after acquiring an additional 821,541 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

