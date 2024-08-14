Columbia Sportswear to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

