Columbia Sportswear to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLM
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Sportswear
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.