Comparing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southwestern Energy and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 1 10 2 0 2.08 EOG Resources 0 14 8 1 2.43

Profitability

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $144.45, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

This table compares Southwestern Energy and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -48.91% 10.55% 4.80% EOG Resources 30.33% 25.65% 16.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and EOG Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $5.64 billion 1.20 $1.56 billion ($1.74) -3.53 EOG Resources $24.01 billion 3.03 $7.59 billion $12.66 9.98

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Southwestern Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

