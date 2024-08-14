Comparing Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) & Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) and Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Inventiva has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inventiva and Peak Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 0 0 7 0 3.00 Peak Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Inventiva presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 672.73%. Given Inventiva’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Peak Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Inventiva and Peak Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $17.48 million 6.61 -$119.51 million N/A N/A Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Peak Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inventiva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Inventiva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Peak Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and Peak Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -159.55%

Summary

Inventiva beats Peak Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.