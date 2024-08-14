Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 75,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

