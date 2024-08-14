CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading 6.3% Higher

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 585,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 300,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CMPO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $886.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.