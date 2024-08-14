Conflux (CFX) Tops One Day Volume of $41.69 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $587.59 million and approximately $41.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,367.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.00571243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00106376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00251666 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00072763 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,031,900,050 coins and its circulating supply is 4,331,900,811 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,031,775,143.13 with 4,331,775,127.29 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13978032 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $27,977,201.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.