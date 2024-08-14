Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 174.19% from the company’s current price.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 1.6 %

CFF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,564. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The company has a market cap of C$12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.