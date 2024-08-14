Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 174.19% from the company’s current price.
Conifex Timber Trading Up 1.6 %
CFF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,564. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The company has a market cap of C$12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
