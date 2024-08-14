Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
Cooper-Standard stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
See Also
