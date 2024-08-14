Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cooper-Standard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 259,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 216,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

