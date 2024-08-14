Cormark Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.96. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $17.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.02 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$220.00.

goeasy Stock Up 1.4 %

goeasy stock opened at C$188.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$101.34 and a 1-year high of C$206.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$190.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$176.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.