Cox Capital Mgt LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $184.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.