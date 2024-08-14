Cox Capital Mgt LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. SAP makes up approximately 3.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of SAP traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.02. The stock had a trading volume of 413,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.36. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

