Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 369.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3,141.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

ATR traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.37. The stock had a trading volume of 211,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,395. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,625 shares of company stock worth $4,960,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.