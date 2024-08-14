Cox Capital Mgt LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 5.0 %

First Solar stock traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,935. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $1,267,986.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,254 shares of company stock worth $12,036,437. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.