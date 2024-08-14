Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 340 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.90. 494,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,329. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

