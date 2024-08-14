Cox Capital Mgt LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $8.95 on Tuesday, hitting $574.24. 2,361,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $524.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $591.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

