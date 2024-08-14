Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cranswick Price Performance
Shares of Cranswick stock remained flat at C$50.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.50. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$50.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50.
About Cranswick
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cranswick
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.