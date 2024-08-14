Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of Cranswick stock remained flat at C$50.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.50. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$50.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

