Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

CCAP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 201,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $660.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Crescent Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

