Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.