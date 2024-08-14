Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
