Cronos Price Up 10.4% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $6.25 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

