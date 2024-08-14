Cronos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.74 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $14.74 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00035430 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

