CyberArk Software Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.2 %

CYBR stock opened at $271.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.37 and a 200-day moving average of $253.16. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.19 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $148.01 and a twelve month high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.