Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,691. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 95.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 463,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

