Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,519. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

