DA Davidson Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $290.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $380.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.24.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $248.11 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 468.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,709,324. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.3% during the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

