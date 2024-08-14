David Prentice Acquires 1,681,818 Shares of Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK – Get Free Report) insider David Prentice purchased 1,681,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,500.00 ($12,171.05).

Brookside Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Get Brookside Energy alerts:

About Brookside Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and appraisal of oil and gas projects in the United States. The company develops oil and gas assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, the United States. It also involved in the leasing of acreage opportunities.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookside Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookside Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.