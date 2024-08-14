Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,926 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.91. 14,912,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,234,610. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

