Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,400 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Vista Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VIST traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $49.23. 581,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

