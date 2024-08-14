Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,281 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Flex by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 7,037 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $220,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,062 shares of company stock worth $18,134,960. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,198. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.