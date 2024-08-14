Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $22,586,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 35.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 36.3% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 300,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 936,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 2,591,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

