Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,920 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 2.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 21,590,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,583,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

