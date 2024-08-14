Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $755,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. 2,052,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,188. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.45 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.