Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,684 shares of company stock worth $14,288,863 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.71 and its 200-day moving average is $296.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

